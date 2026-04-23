New sanctions package comprises 36 export bans for Russian energy sector

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union included 36 export bans for the European business in respect of equipment and technologies for the Russian energy industry, the European Commission said in its statement.

"The 20th package introduces a comprehensive set of 36 designations encompassing both the upstream and downstream segments of the Russian energy sector, including the exploration, extraction, refining, and transportation of oil," the document indicates.

"This package strategically targets emerging players which have recently increased their export market share," the Commission added.