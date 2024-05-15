Russian forces advancing daily in special op, everything going according to plan — Putin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian forces are moving forward according to plan, this year making daily advances in all areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with commanders of troops of military districts.

"Work is being carried out according to the plan approved and drawn up by the command of the battlegroup, by the General Staff. All the assigned tasks are being accomplished," the president said.

"Not only last year were - I want to say it again - all enemy counterattacks repelled, but also starting this year, our troops are constantly, daily, improving their position in every area," the supreme commander-in-chief said.

Putin opened his meeting with commanders of troops of military districts by extending his greetings on the occasion of Victory Day.

"I wished to do it in person, as I know that on [May] 9th, all of you must be and were at your workplaces, marking this holiday in a combat situation," the president said.