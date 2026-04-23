Two doctors injured in knife attack at hospital in Russia’s Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, April 23. /TASS/. Two doctors were injured after a local resident attacked them with a knife at a hospital in Russia's Dagestan Region, the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

"On April 23, 2026, at the Republican Clinical Hospital named after A.V. Vishnevsky, one of the visitors, after a sudden personal dispute, inflicted at least two penetrating stab wounds to vital organs of the medical workers," the statement said.

The injured doctors were a traumatologist and a surgeon on duty, Dagestan’s Health Ministry said on Max.

The attacker tried to flee the scene but was quickly detained by police, Dagestan’s Interior Ministry press service said.