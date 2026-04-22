MARIUPOL, April 2. /TASS/. Foreign journalists and bloggers from Japan, China, North Macedonia, Turkey, Congo, Ecuador and other countries have visited the restored building of the Mariupol Drama Theater, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Interior decor of the theater [in Mariupol] somehow reminds me of the Hermitage halls," said Nicaraguan journalist, archaeologist and designer Ivonne del Carmen Miranda Tapia. "There is only one theater of this size in Nicaragua - our national theater [Rub·n Dar·o National Theater] - but it is more modest."

It was the first visit to Mariupol for the majority of foreign journalists, but those who visited the city before say it changed dramatically over the past few years.

"This is my third visit to Mariupol. Last time, I visited it almost three years ago. And there was destruction everywhere. Lots of buildings were damaged by the Ukrainian army, some were destroyed. The sound of explosions could still be heard. But now, three years later, I see a totally different city. The Russian government and the government of Donetsk have completely rebuilt it," said Turkish journalist Ozgur Altinbas.

Apart from Mariupol, the foreign journalists visited Donetsk, surveyed damage caused by Ukrainian shelling attacks and talked to locals.