Russian companies keep interest in energy projects in Libya

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian energy companies keep their interest in participating in energy projects in Libya, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said during talks with co-chairman of the Russian-Libyan intergovernmental commission and Transport Minister of Libya Mohammed Al-Shahoubi.

"Sergey Tsivilyov noted Russian organizations remain interested in participating in energy projects in Libya. Opportunities of supplying Russian wheat and oils and fats products were also discussed," the Russian Energy Ministry said.

The parties affirmed the mutual intent to resume the full-fledged work of the intergovernmental commission as soon as possible. "This is the key mechanism of bringing our trade-economic and investment partnership to a new level. Russian companies have large competencies in the energy sector and we are ready to offer Libya the cutting-edge solutions," the Russian minister said.

The meeting participants agreed to exchange draft regulations for sectoral working groups in the near time. The roadmap of cooperation will cover spheres of agriculture, transport, education and mutual recognition of standards.