T-90S tank proves its adaptability to any operating conditions — Uralvagonzavod

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s T-90S tank has received high praise from customers, demonstrating its adaptability to extreme operating conditions during tender trials in 2000, the Uralvagonzavod Group (UVZ, part of the Rostec state tech corporation) told TASS ahead of the DSA 2026 (Defense Services Asia) international defense industry exhibition in Malaysia.

"During the open tender process in the 2000s, the T-90S was the only tank to pass the entire testing cycle, demonstrating its capability to maintain its specified performance characteristics in temperatures ranging from minus 50°C to plus 55°C, in high-altitude conditions, and in tropical humidity. This earned it high customer praise and made it one of the most combat-proven main battle tanks in the world, adapted to a wide range of operational environments," the company reported.

It said that Uralvagonzavod vehicles are designed for operation in conditions where a margin of safety is critical. While the advantages of technical solutions are obvious in moderate climates, they become even more crucial in extreme climates. The UVZ Group noted that the successful completion of T-90S tests in the early 2000s in three different climatic zones - Saudi Arabia (a desert with extremely high temperatures and abrasive sand), India (a combination of the Thar Desert, highlands, and humid tropics), and Malaysia (tropical jungles, swamps, and high humidity) - serves as proof of the fundamental quality developed by Uralvagonzavod designers.