Liberating Grishino, Russian troops to advance towards Dobropolye in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. Having liberated the Grishino settlement, the Russian forces will be able to continue an offensive towards Dobropolye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov reported that the Battlegroup Center was advancing towards Dobropolye in the DPR.

"After the liberation of Grishino, we will be able to advance towards the settlement of Dobropolye and can also advance to the administrative border of the Donetsk People's Republic, fulfilling the main objectives of the special military operation, in particular, the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Grishino on April 21.