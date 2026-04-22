KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. Mercenaries from African regions serving in the Ukrainian army eventually realize they made a mistake, but they cannot return, Ghanaian volunteer Nabillari Isan, who serves in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s units, told TASS.

"Actually, I will not predict for them, but they have their own reasons why they joined the Ukrainian army, and then they are fighting for Ukraine. But I think after some time they realize that it was a mistake for them to join the Ukrainian army because when you get in there that is where you understand why you are here and what you are here for. And after you are there you cannot go back because you're already there, so the reason why [they are fighting for the Ukrainian army] is, I think, they made a mistake, and now they can't correct it," he said as part of the Ukraine Goes Missing project.

Some mercenaries join the Ukrainian army without knowing the situation inside, the volunteer noted. "You’re already there, you have no choice to go back again, so that’s their own mistake to do that (fight for Ukraine - TASS)," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Ukrainian army include mercenaries from various countries. They are being used as cannon fodder by the Kiev regime, with no one in the Ukrainian command sparing their lives.

Nabillari Isan is a volunteer serving in a unit of the Russian Defense Ministry. Born in Ghana, he lives in Russia with his wife and daughter, and holds a Russian passport. He has signed a contract with the Russian military department of his own free will.