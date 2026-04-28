Sanya strengthens positions as research hub as Asian Beach Games open

SANYA, April 28. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya in China’s southernmost province of Hainan is seeing sustainable growth in its research and technology potential as well as the emergence of innovation clusters as the 6th Asian Beach Games opened there on April 22, Sanya Ribao reported.

The opening ceremony took place at Yasha Park where achievements in the hi-tech sphere were showcased alongside a cultural program, including a humanoid robot dance performance. The use of similar solutions reflects how the city is embracing innovation for social and cultural events.

Even as the city of Sanya is known as a tourist destination, it has developed research and industrial infrastructure in recent years, including in crop selection, deep ocean research, and digital technology, among other key areas. The city’s unique natural conditions make it possible to conduct accelerated agricultural experiments, while its advantageous geographical position makes it ideal for marine research.

According to local officials, the Port of Nansha has grown into one of the busiest research hubs, with more than 2,000 research voyages taking place there each year. Also, dozens of research platforms and centers are active in the region, including affiliates of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Specialized clusters are being established as part of the development of an industrial base. And a full cycle is being formed in the agrarian sphere, from crop selection to product marketing. In marine technology, a model for integrating port and production infrastructure is being implemented. The robotics and digital economy sectors are developing, too.

The authorities are paying special attention to efforts toward establishing a favorable institutional environment. As the Free Trade Port is being built in Hainan, measures are being introduced to facilitate cross-border data exchange and offer tax incentives for research equipment. The authorities in Sanya, the newspaper wrote, have announced their intention to establish a national center for innovation in crop selection and deep ocean technology. Corresponding projects are scheduled for implementation as part of the five-year development plan until 2030.