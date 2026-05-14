Russian foreign minister met with his Brazilian counterpart in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, a TASS correspondent reports.

The parties warmly greeted each other before the talks. "It has been a long day," Lavrov said, opening the final bilateral meeting on Thursday.

The Russian foreign minister is on a three-day visit to the Indian capital, New Delhi. Earlier, he participated in BRICS-related events and held talks with the foreign ministers of India, Thailand, Egypt, and Iran.

BRICS was founded in 2006. Brazil, Russia, India, and China were its first members. South Africa joined in 2011. Since early this year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have officially become partner countries of the group.