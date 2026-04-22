LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. Complete control over the Veterinarnoye settlement in the Kharkov Region will allow the Russian Armed Forces to launch an offensive towards the neighboring Kazachya Lopan settlement, a strategic hub for Ukrainian forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The liberation of Veterinarnoye marks a significant step forward. Our troops will, in my opinion, first and foremost begin operations in the direction of Kazachya Lopan which is a key strategic hub for Ukrainian militants. Many enemy temporary deployment sites, ammunition depots are located there, and reserves are being amassed continuously to be sent to the line of engagement," he said.

On April 21, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup North units had taken control of the Veterinarnoye settlement in the Kharkov Region.