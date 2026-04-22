LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. Military analyst Vitaly Kiselev asserts that the liberation of Kramatorsk from Ukrainian forces will precipitate the collapse of Kiev's hold on the territories in the Donetsk People's Republic remaining under its control.

Earlier, Russian Chief of the General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, indicated that Russian forward units are positioned just 12 kilometers from the eastern outskirts of Slavyansk and only 7 kilometers from Kramatorsk, underscoring the proximity of Russian forces to these strategic cities.

Kiselev emphasizes that Slavyansk and Kramatorsk are pivotal to the entire Donbass region, serving as the main logistical hubs for Ukrainian forces. "These cities comprise the largest Kiev-controlled urban agglomeration and are vital nodes for transportation and supply routes in northern Donbass. They facilitate the movement of weapons, equipment, and ammunition for Ukrainian military operations in the area. Moreover, Kramatorsk functions as the de facto 'capital' of the pro-Kiev administration within the DPR. Its fall would signify the end of Ukrainian governance in the region," he explained.