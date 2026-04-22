Entrance of apartment building collapses due to drone attack in Syzran

SAMARA, April 22. /TASS/. The entrance of an apartment building has collapsed as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian army’s drones in Syzran in Russia’s Samara Region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote on his channel in the Max messenger.

"An attack by the Ukrainian army’s drones in Syzran resulted in a partial collapse of the entrance of a residential apartment building. Search and rescue teams are working at the scene. Four people, including a child, have been rescued from the rubble," he wrote.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene, the governor added. The drone attack on the region continues.