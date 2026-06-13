Ukraine attacks central market LPR’s market wounding seven civilians

LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has hit the central market in Svatovo, Luhansk People's Republic, with a drone injuring seven people, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Max messenger.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces has carried out another terrorist attack. In the morning, at the height of the weekend, an enemy drone struck the central market in Svatovo. Unfortunately, seven people were injured. They were promptly taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity, and they are receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote.

The authorities and emergency services of the Luhansk People's Republic are helping to eliminate the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the market in Svatovo, Leonid Pasechnik said on Max.

"The local authorities and emergency services are providing the necessary assistance in eliminating the attack. The investigators of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the LPR are recording the consequences of the enemy strike," he wrote.