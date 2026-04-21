Canada no longer sees US as stability guarantor, looks for rapprochement with EU — expert

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Canadians have become disillusioned with the nature of their relations with Washington and want to diversify their ties by strengthening cooperation with the European Union, Maria Solyanova, Candidate of Political Sciences, research fellow at the Sector for US Foreign and Domestic Policy of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a column she contributed to TASS.

The analyst quoted recent polls as saying that about 57% of Canadians either support or somewhat support the idea of joining the EU as a full member. At the same time, 84% are in favor of strengthening economic and trade ties with Europe.

"When Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney talks about the need to 'diversify partnerships,' and polls show growing sympathy for Europe, it becomes clear that the country is looking for a new balance in a world where the American leadership has ceased to seem unshakable," she said.

According to Solyanova, a year ago, Canadians "would most likely have perceived the issue of an EU membership as absurd, but now more than half of the country's population is ready for a serious conversation." She explained that support for the idea of European rapprochement has become, in fact, "an indirect indicator of disappointment in the American leadership model, which is increasingly associated with chaos and unilateral dictate.

"The background of this discussion was a new phase of systemic tension in US-Canadian relations. The administration of Donald Trump, with its emphasis on protectionism and transactionalism, has destroyed the illusion of the inviolability of the North American partnership," the expert said. According to her, tariff wars on steel, aluminum, automobiles, threats to renegotiate agreements and comments about Canada becoming the 51st state have led to the realization that "the previous model of unconditional reliance on Washington no longer guarantees either economic predictability or respect for sovereignty."

Asymmetry of forces

According to Solyanova, Canadians put up with the asymmetry of forces, "considering it a payment for security and access to the American market. But when this market turns into a direct instrument of pressure, and security turns into a service for a higher fee, the logic that existed before stops working. Many Canadians have a heightened sense of vulnerability." According to the expert, the issue is now not only about trade, but also about sovereignty and national dignity, and "Europe has become a symbolic response to the American unpredictability."

The analyst explained that the roots of such sentiment lie in the Canadian identity, which has always balanced between the North American geography and the European political and legal tradition. "Canada has historically been closely linked to Europe through language, law, political traditions, and migration. Its society was strongly influenced by her British and French heritage. This is why the idea of ‘Europeanness’ in Canada does not look alien," the analyst said.

As the United States ceases to be perceived as the guarantor of Canada's stability, the allies are beginning to look for support in other centers of power. "In this logic, for Canada, the EU is becoming not so much ‘a second home’ as a strategic risk insurance tool," the expert believes.

Solyanova admits that Ottawa is not demonstrating a course towards real EU membership, but is striving to deepen practical cooperation with Europe. "In the long run, this does not mean abandoning the United States, but reducing the stakes for one partner," she said, adding that "Canada's accession to the EU is geographically, legally and economically extremely unlikely."