Putin to hold talks with Seychelles President on Wednesday

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, who is in Moscow on a working visit.

The heads of state will discuss current issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian area. They also plan to discuss international and regional issues.

Former Speaker of the Seychelles Parliament, Patrick Herminie was elected head of state on October 11 last year in the second round of the presidential election. He received 52.7% of the vote. Herminie’s inauguration took place on October 26.