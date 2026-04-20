IN BRIEF: What we know about oil spill in Russia’s Tuapse after drone attack

KRASNODAR, April 20. /TASS/. An oil product spill into the waters of the Black Sea occurred in the town of Tuapse in Russia’ Krasnodar Region following a UAV attack carried out by Ukrainian forces on the night of April 16, according to the Telegram channel of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled the key details of the situation.

Oil spill

- An oil product spill into the Black Sea waters occurred in Tuapse after the UAV attack carried out by Ukrainian forces on the night of April 16, according to the regional operational headquarters’ Telegram channel.

- On April 19, an oil slick was detected in the sea on a satellite image.

- The oil slick is located about one and a half miles from the port of Tuapse.

- The area of contamination of the Black Sea with oil products amounts to 10,000 square meters, according to the Telegram channel of the Krasnodar Region operational headquarters.

- Specialists have also contained the oil spill in the Tuapse River following the UAV attack on the night of April 16.

- A total of 750 meters of containment booms and five specialized oil recovery devices have been deployed, and an oil trap has been installed.

About the April 16 attack

- A massive UAV attack by Ukrainian forces on the Krasnodar Region took place on the night of April 16.

- Air defense forces repelled drones in Sochi, Novorossiysk, and the Tuapse District.

- A state of emergency was introduced in the Tuapse municipal district following the April 16 attack, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said earlier.

- Numerous UAV fragments fell on the territory of enterprises near the seaport.

- A fire broke out at the marine terminal, with technological equipment catching fire.

- Open flames at the marine terminal in Tuapse were extinguished on April 18.

- The fire at the Tuapse marine terminal was fully put out on April 19.

New attack

- A fire broke out at the Tuapse seaport on the night of April 20 as a result of another UAV attack, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

- Transport infrastructure at the Tuapse seaport sustained damage, according to the Krasnodar Region prosecutor’s office.

- Head of the Tuapse municipal district Sergey Boyko said in his Telegram channel that firefighting crews and emergency services are working at all fire sites at the marine terminal.

- As a result of the incident, one man was killed and another was injured, according to preliminary information provided by the regional governor.

- Tuapse transport prosecutor Evgeny Zavalin has arrived at the scene.