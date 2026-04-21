Trump says US fully controls Strait of Hormuz

NEW YORK, A 21. /TASS/. President Donald Trump has said that it is the United States, not Iran, that is in control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We totally control the strait, just so you understand," he said on the air with CNBC.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait was open for commercial vessels. Trump said that Washington will continue with the naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, until the countries sign a final peace deal.

After that, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) said Iran had blocked the strait until the US naval blockade was completely lifted. The IRGC called on shipowners to comply exclusively with Iran’s recommendations and described Trump's statements about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as "not credible.".