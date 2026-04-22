Several Asian countries interested in Russia’s latest Rus-PE munition — Kalashnikov

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22. /TASS/. Several Southeast Asian countries are interested in purchasing the latest man-portable reconnaissance and strike system with the Rus-PE guided munition, Director of the Kalashnikov Group Division for the Export of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Malaysia.

The Rus-PE is Russia’s first man-portable loitering munition. Its distinctive feature is that it can be carried and used by a single person. Our new product is undoubtedly generating great interest in the Southeast Asian region. "These are turbulent times, and everyone is concerned about protecting their borders, so they’re looking for different methods to ensure this. Rus-PE is very relevant," said Rokeakh.

He noted that the system's features allow it to be used in a variety of scenarios. "In particular, Rus-PE can be used in various climate zones and hard-to-reach areas—forests, mountains, and even jungles—which is relevant for Southeast Asia." Along with other unmanned systems, such as the Karakurt, which provides personal surveillance for soldiers or special forces, the Rus-PE can be used as a personal target acquisition and destruction system," Rokeahk added.

The product was demonstrated for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region at the exhibition in Malaysia. The Rus-PE's international premiere took place in February 2026 at an exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The DSA exhibition is being held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23. Kalashnikov Group products are being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec).