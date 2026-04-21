Secret to Russia's success and enemies seek to split country apart: Putin’s statements

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Opponents will try to use every opportunity to divide and destabilize Russian society at the September elections, but any such attempts will be thwarted, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony for presenting the all-Russian municipal award Service.

He also said that the Russian people are themselves winners for staying united amid tough times.

TASS has summed up the head of state’s key statements.

Russia’s unity

Russia’s unity will help it attain the goals of its special military operation: "We have a lot of examples when the consolidation of people ensured great victories and achievements of our Fatherland. And today, we understand that the main thing is to stay together, that only thanks to our consolidation we will be able to reach the goals of the special military operation, and thanks to solidarity and personal responsibility of each of us will we be able to implement the country’s strategic priorities, priorities of our country’s long-term development."

Russia owes its successes and victories to the unity of its people. This is how it was during the Great Patriotic War and "this is how it is today."

Elections to the State Duma

Russian State Duma elections will be held in the fall of 2026, with difficult conditions to be expected: "I would like to remind you that this fall, the State Duma will be holding elections. For the first time, the residents of the four historical regions recently reunited with Russia will be among the electorate. We understand that the conditions these elections will be held under will be difficult."

Even as opponents will try to use every opportunity to divide and destabilize the Russian society at the September elections, any such attempts will be thwarted: "We understand that the election will be held in challenging conditions, and our opponents, let’s call them so, or rather our adversaries, mostly from the outside, will try to use every opportunity to divide and destabilize the Russian society. I am confident though that any such attempts will be thwarted, and voters will opt for constructive political programs and ideas, for patriots and people of action."

International cooperation

Russian municipalities are successfully developing international cooperation: "I welcome here, at the forum, representatives of municipalities from foreign countries. It is encouraging that your cooperation continues and develops and cordially wish all the participants in the forum success and further fruitful contacts."