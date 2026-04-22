UAE reveals number of missiles, drones launched by Iran in recent attacks

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. The Iranian military launched more than 2,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates between the February 28 start of the US military operation and the day a ceasefire was declared, the Emirati embassy in the US said.

"Iran targeted the UAE with over 2,800 missiles and drones, 90% of which were aimed at civilian infrastructure. <...> The UAE faced more attacks by Iran than any other country," the embassy specified in an X post.

Emirati Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba told The Wall Street Journal in late March that the country’s armed forces had been able to intercept up to 95% of Iranian missiles and drones.