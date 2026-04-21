US threats to Iran and re-opening of Russian consulate in Benghazi: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The US-Iran talks would be successful if the sides reach an agreement similar to the one reached in 2015, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Acting Libyan Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow sees "threats and pledges" in the US-Iran talks, but there are no facts so far.

He also said that Russia’s consulate general in Libya’s Benghazi will resume its work in the near future.

TASS has summed up the top Russian diplomat’s key statements.

Talks between Iran and the United States

Russia sees "threats and pledges" in the US-Iran settlement talks but sees no facts so far: "History teaches us to rely on fact. And we see none as of yet. We see threats, we see promises and pledges that if you do this, you will be prospering. And we see Iran’s position, which quite rightly argues that they have already found themselves trapped by false promises, including that very Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the settlement of Iran’s nuclear program."

Russia is analyzing the situation around the US-Iran talks, understanding that the situation keeps changing: "Our attitude towards the negotiations, which seem to be resuming in Islamabad is analytical. We will analyze what is going on, although everything happens in a flash. The situation can make an about-face ten times within 24 hours."

The US-Iran talks would be successful if the sides reach an agreement similar to the one reached in 2015: "If the current efforts of the Iranian and American negotiators, which we support, result in something like the 2015 agreement, I think it would be a great success."

Middle East conflict

The Russian side expects positive news regarding the settlement of the situation around Iran: "Both Russia and Libya advocate for the swiftest cessation of any recurrence of the use of force, for the establishment of a sustainable political and diplomatic process."

Russian hopes for the resumption of diplomatic efforts on the Middle Eastern track: "We hope that the information coming in at this very moment will be positive in terms of the resumption of diplomatic efforts, because only in this way can existing disagreements be resolved while ensuring the interests of all, I repeat, every single one of the the states in the region, including our Arab friends in the Gulf."

Russia is ready to facilitate the normalization of relations between the Arab monarchies of the Gulf and Iran: "It is our belief that the recent events involving the attack on Iran and its devastating consequences for the coastal Arab states all dictate the relevance and even the urgency of additional efforts towards the normalization of relations between the Gulf’s coastal states."

Ukrainian settlement:

Moscow hopes that the agreements reached during the Russian-US summit in Alaska will be implemented: ""We have learnt from bitter experience, but we remain optimistic."

Russian-Libyan relations

The powers that be in Libya would like Russia's help resolving the current internal political crisis: "It also seems to me that Libyan parties [to the conflict] are interested in Russia continuing its participation [in its settlement]."

The Russian-Libyan intergovernmental commission will resume its work and will facilitate the return and entry of Russian companies to the Libyan economy: "We will seek opportunities to help our companies return or enter anew the Libyan economy via the mechanism of the intergovernmental commission, which will resume its work. We have agreed on this today. This is one of the concrete results of our friends’ visit."

Russia’s consulate general in Benghazi will resume its work "in the near future."