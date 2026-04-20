Oil slick near Tuapse covers 10,000 sq m after drone attack

KRASNODAR, April 20. /TASS/. The area of contamination of the Black Sea with oil products following a UAV attack by Ukrainian forces on the Tuapse District on the night of April 16 amounts to 10,000 square meters, according to the Telegram channel of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region.

"The area of contamination of the [Black Sea waters in the Tuapse area], according to specialists’ estimates, amounts to 10,000 square meters," the statement said.

It was also noted that the oil slick in the sea was detected on a satellite image taken on April 19, about one and a half miles from the port of Tuapse. This was a consequence of damage to the marine terminal infrastructure caused by the UAV strike, which triggered a fire.

In addition, an oil product spill also occurred in the Tuapse River, which was promptly contained. A total of 750 meters of containment booms and five specialized oil recovery devices have been deployed at the spill site, and an oil trap has been installed.

A massive UAV attack by Ukrainian forces on Russia’s Krasnodar Region took place on the night of April 16. Air defense forces repelled drones in Sochi, Novorossiysk and the Tuapse District, where two people were killed, including a minor, and five others were injured. Residential buildings and social facilities were also damaged. A fire broke out at the marine terminal in the port of Tuapse and was extinguished after three days, on April 19.