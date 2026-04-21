Pentagon says cannot yet assess damage caused by Iran to US bases

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. The US Department of War said it cannot yet provide an assessment of the damage inflicted on the American military bases in the Middle East by Iran's retaliatory strikes.

"We don't have a final number for what the damage is to our installations overseas," acting Under Secretary of Defense of the United States Department of Defense Jules Hurst told a news briefing on the Pentagon's draft budget for fiscal year 2027.

"It really depends on how we decide to rebuild those, or if we do, our partners also might contribute a share to that construction. So, we don't have a great estimate for what it would take to reconstitute those facilities."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of collapsed talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance. It is assumed that the negotiations can resume on April 22.