Transit container traffic through Russia grows by 11% yoy in Q1 — Delo Group

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s container market grew by 1.9% year-on-year in the first quarters of 2026, reaching 1.8 million TEUs, while transit traffic through Russia increased by 11%, reaching 233,000 TEUs amid the Middle East conflict, the Delo Group of Companies reported.

"Among the factors influencing market dynamics and structure, the key one is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Consequently, deteriorating service quality and rising rates for international maritime shipping from Asia to Europe could stimulate transit traffic through Russia, which increased by 11% in the first quarter reaching 233,000 TEUs," the statement reads.

Import container shipments increased by 5.1% to 720,000 TEU. The main growth was demonstrated by consumer goods: footwear, furniture, household appliances, and tableware. In the automotive sector, imports of finished vehicles, which accounted for up to 20% of all imports in 2024, have been declining since the beginning of 2026, in favor of a significant increase in the supply of components for vehicle assembly within Russia.

Container exports in January-March decreased by 3.5% to 484,000 TEU.

The company notes that the Russian container market overall is showing a moderate recovery after the 2025 decline.