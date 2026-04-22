Evacuated in Kursk, injured in Bryansk Region: aftermath of drone attack on Russia

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 155 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A drone fell in the courtyard of an apartment building in Kursk, prompting the evacuation of 36 residents, including nine children. In the Bryansk Region, a civilian was injured when a UAV struck a vehicle.

TASS has compiled the main information about the drone raid.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the report, drones were shot down over the Kursk, Samara, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Saratov, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Volgograd, Rostov, and Krasnodar regions, as well as over Crimea and the Black Sea.

- Air defenses and Black Sea Fleet forces repelled a Ukrainian attack. Five drones were destroyed, Sevastopol Region Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

- A total of 40 drones were shot down over one city and five districts in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

- In the Ulyanovsk Region, 11 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Max.

Consequences

- Several buildings, including administrative ones, were damaged by falling drone debris in the Krasnodar Region, with no casualties reported, the regional crisis response center said.

- Two cars were damaged by debris of a shot down drone in the Sevastopol Region, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

- A balcony window and a room window were damaged in an apartment building in northern Sevastopol.

- According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

- No damage or casualties were reported following the drone attack on the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Max channel.

- A Ukrainian UAV struck a vehicle in the Novy Ropsk settlement in the Bryansk Region, injuring a civilian, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Max.

- The man was taken to a hospital and provided with necessary medical assistance, the governor noted.

- The vehicle was damaged.

- Drone debris fell in two districts of the Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh reported on his Max channel.

- The attack caused no damage or casualties.

- A Ukrainian drone fell into the courtyard of an apartment building in Kursk, prompting the evacuation of 36 residents, including nine children, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Max.

- Seven people, including two children, are staying at a temporary accommodation center.

- The site was cordoned off, and emergency services arrived promptly, Khinshtein said.

- According to preliminary information, no one was injured, Kursk Mayor Evgeny Maslov noted on his Telegram channel.

Attack on Donetsk

- Ukrainian UAVs attacked the center of Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a TASS correspondent reported.

- The typical buzzing sound of drones was heard in the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts of the city.

- At least four explosions were heard, after which smoke was seen over the city center.

- The DPR defense headquarters reported drone activity in these areas, with mobile teams of the Donbass Dome anti-UAV system working to shoot down the drones.