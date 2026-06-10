MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces will continue operating until they complete all assigned missions and Ukraine and the EU abandon terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent address to the military, in which he used the phrase "keep on working, brothers," she pointed out that those were the words spoken by Russian police officer Magomed Nurbagadov before he was killed by terrorists.

"Russia has on many occasions demonstrated through actions rather than words that it is willing to engage in constructive dialogue, but if people on Bankovaya Street (in downtown Kiev where government buildings are located - TASS) and in world capitals, including Paris, London, Brussels, and Berlin, believe they can go on with their deadly business, which is in fact about the destruction of the Ukrainian people, along with strikes on civilians, then the Russian Armed Forces will keep on working until all goals set by the country’s leadership are achieved," the diplomat noted.