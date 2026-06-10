MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine's attack on the Defense of Sevastopol panorama museum held symbolic significance for Kiev's Western backers, as European attempts to encroach on Crimea have historically ended in failure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Today's attack carried symbolic significance for Kiev's Western sponsors, primarily in Europe. One hundred and seventy years have passed since the Crimean War of the 19th century. It seems that the descendants of those who fought in Crimea are still haunted by the failures of the past," the diplomat said.

"European attempts to encroach on Crimea have always ended in failure. Over the centuries, the peninsula has become home to numerous cemeteries of British and French troops, as well as German Nazi and Romanian invaders," Zakharova added.