Iran’s naval forces seize two vessels trying to cross Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has seized two vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the IRGC Navy.

"The IRGC Navy command identified the detained vessels as MSC-Francesca [flying the flag of Panama], which it described as linked to the Israeli regime, and Epaminodes [flying the flag of Liberia]," the agency reported.

"The IRGC said both ships were intercepted and transferred to Iran's coastline after they violated navigational safety protocols," the agency added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Emergency Medical Services of Iran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. The Iranian State Television announced later that Tehran did not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire announced by Washington and would act in line with its interests.