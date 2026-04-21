EU’s 90 billion euros not to help Ukraine, Zelensky's former spokeswoman believes

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Yulia Mendel, Vladimir Zelensky's former spokeswoman, says that even if the EU disburses its 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, it won't save the country or help it win the war.

"While we're all waiting for it to be unblocked, I’m afraid we need to acknowledge that Ukraine desperately needs this money to prevent a further economic collapse. However, it won’t help us win the war," she said on X.

"I don’t believe this funding will make any meaningful difference in the outcome of the conflict – except that it will prevent things from getting much worse by ensuring salaries and pensions can still be paid. If this money isn’t released, Europe would have to scrape together funds piecemeal from individual countries. But in the end, neither this way, nor 90B (which is much less than needed to cover all the needs) wouldn’t change anything. We would simply continue losing more people and more territory."

The EU decided to allocate 90 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026-2027 at a summit in December 2025, with two dozen countries voting for the measure. Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia approved it in principle, but refused to participate. For the European Commission to raise this amount from financial markets, it needs the support of all 27 EU countries, and Hungary has been blocking it.

For Kiev, this financing is free. The EU countries raise the money from the markets in the form of Eurobonds, and they will also pay the interest. Kiev will have to repay the debt only if Moscow pays "full reparations."