Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov Region. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,050 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,050 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 190 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 340 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 75 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 55 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zemlyanki, Ternovaya and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Pavlovka, Khoten, Khrapovshchina, Kondratovka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and 14 materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kutkovka, Velikaya Shapkovka, Borovaya, Shiykovka and Novosergeyevka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Krivaya Luka, Nikolayevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka and Vesyoloye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Kalinino, Kucherov Yar, Belitskoye, Krasnoyarskoye, Dobropolye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck and a field artillery gun that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 75 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 55 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV launch preparation sites over past day

Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) launch preparation sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the production and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 434 Ukrainian UAVs, 13 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 434 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 13 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 434 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 136,352 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,992 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,704 multiple rocket launchers, 34,555 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,876 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.