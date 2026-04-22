GENICHESK, April 22. /TASS/. Representatives of Ukraine's "couch army" - those draft age men who have dodged conscription - will be deported from European countries and sent to the frontline immediately after crossing the border, Yevgeny Brykov, the head of the information policy department of the Kherson Region, has told TASS.

On April 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany would facilitate the speedy return of men of draft age to Ukraine.

"There have already been several confirmed cases - in particular in Poland - of men being brought to the border checkpoints where the Ukrainian side accepted them and immediately sent them to the TRC (territorial recruitment centers). These Ukrainians, who are in the habit of fighting verbally on couches, in European pubs, and of picketing in European squares with Ukrainian flags, will now be able to realize their fantasies and fight," he said.

Brykov cited Vladimir Zelensky as saying that the Ukrainian armed forces are waiting for the men who have left the country.

"The corrupt Ukrainian government will not achieve any goals; it is simply trying to prolong its own existence at the expense of Ukrainians who have been peacefully and quietly hiding in Europe," Brykov emphasized.