New hypothetical alliance of US, EU, Ukraine to remain 'absurd idea,' expert says

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. An analyst at MGIMO’s Institute of International Studies has expressed skepticism about the likelihood of a new military alliance comprising the US, the European Union, and Ukraine. In his opinion column for TASS Maxim Kucherov dismissed the idea as largely theoretical and unlikely to materialize, describing it as "just another ambitious and slightly absurd fantasy" that has frequently been floated in recent White House discussions.

Kucherov recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his visit to China, pointed out that the US and Europe are promoting this concept, with Ukraine potentially serving as a leading member. However, the analyst emphasized that the numerous uncertainties and "buts" surrounding the initiative suggest it remains far from implementation.

He explained that for the US, such an alliance might serve as a way to "straddle several chairs," but warned of the long-term institutional costs – namely, the duplication and overlap of existing alliances. Currently, Europe is home to two major military structures: NATO, which includes the US, Canada, and Turkey, and the European Union’s own military dimension, the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP), which has been gradually developing over the past three decades.

Kucherov questioned the necessity of creating yet another military organization, asking why Ukraine cannot be integrated into existing frameworks. He pointed out that the US already bears significant obligations within NATO but has limited influence within the EU’s evolving security policies.

Finally, he noted that such an alliance would likely be viewed unfavorably by Russia, given Moscow’s stance on Ukraine's non-aligned status, and warned that it could hinder efforts toward peace in the region.