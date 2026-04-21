Disposal of Cobasna ammo depots can’t be done without Russian specialists — Shoigu

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The sole safe option for Cobasna ammunition depots in Transnistria is to dispose of them on the spot and this cannot be achieved without Russian specialists and equipment, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda daily.

"A couple of decades ago, it was still possible to discuss the removal of munitions from the depots, whereas now the sole solution is to dispose of them on the spot and with great precautions. This cannot be achieved without Russian specialists and the delivery of Russian equipment," Shoigu said.

Ammunition was stored at Cobasna depots in the Soviet period, he recalled.

"Almost 40 years have passed and the service life of most munitions has expired. This means that they cannot be used according to their designation, they cannot be moved and it is mortally dangerous even to touch them. This danger grows with every passing year," he stressed.

"When I held the post of the defense minister, we repeatedly proposed various options to the Moldovan side, moreover, very advantageous for Chisinau. But the Moldovan side made no effort," the top Russian security official said.