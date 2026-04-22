Moscow interested in expanding industrial partnership with China — deputy mayor

SHANGHAI, April 22. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in developing industrial and technological cooperation with its Chinese partners and is ready to expand it, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told TASS.

"We see great potential in bilateral cooperation. China has significant expertise in engineering, automation, and production scaling, while Moscow, in turn, can offer an industrial base, qualified personnel, and favorable conditions for project localization," he said during a working visit to Shanghai, adding that China remains one of Moscow’s key strategic partners in trade, economic, investment and technological area.

Shanghai is a global leader in technological, industrial, and transportation development, Liksutov noted. Machine tool manufacturing plays a key role in its industry, he added. "Today, China is the world leader in this area, accounting for 21.6% of global machine tool exports," he official said, adding that "it is important to learn about new developments and trends in this industry so that Moscow machine tool builders can learn from the experience of their Chinese colleagues and improve their own technologies, making them even better and of higher quality."

The Moscow delegation plans to examine Chinese machining centers during the visit. The capital is also open to cooperation in vertical transportation. "Moscow is actively developing, with new residential neighborhoods, business centers, and transportation hubs emerging, all of which require reliable elevators, lifts, and escalators," Liksutov said, adding that another important area is the development of electric transport.