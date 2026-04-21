Ukrainian man released from captivity in Mali praises Russian PMC for skillful operation

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Fighters from Russia’s Africa Corps PMC acted very skillfully in liberating one Russian national and one Ukrainian citizen from captivity in Mali, the Ukrainian man, Yury Yurov, told reporters.

"Very professionally," he recounted, when asked to evaluate how the Russian PMC had acted in the course of the operation. "We were immediately taken from the area where there were terrorists, and a helicopter arrived shortly to medevac us," he shared.

According to Yurov, he and the other released man waited at a hospital to be transported to Russia.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Africa Corps PMC in Mali had secured the release of one Russian and one Ukrainian national in a special operation. The two men, Russian citizen Oleg Gret, born in 1962, and a citizen of Ukraine, Yury Yurov, born in 1970, were captured in Niger by the terrorist group Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin’ (affiliates itself with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda that is outlawed in Russia) in July 2024.