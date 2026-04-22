Container ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO

LONDON, April 22. /TASS/. A container ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, but the crew is safe, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

"UKMTO has received a report on an incident 15 nautical miles (about 28 kilometers - TASS) northeast of Oman. <…> No fires or environmental impact [were] reported. All crew [is] reported safe," the statement said.

According to the agency, the ship’s captain reported that the vessel was allegedly approached by the Iranian Navy, which then opened fire. The Iranian vessel did not attempt to establish radio contact with the container ship's crew. UKMTO noted that the bridge of the commercial vessel was seriously damaged as a result of the shelling.