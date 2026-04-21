IN BRIEF: Putin’s key statements at meeting with representatives of municipalities

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. A security zone is gradually being created in the territories adjacent to Russia’s border regions, and this work will continue until the threats are eliminated, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of municipalities.

He noted that the situation in Russia's border regions, including the Kursk region, remains challenging.

Putin demanded that people whose houses were damaged or destroyed by floods in Dagestan be given assistance, regardless of if their homes were properly permitted or not.

TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements.

Conflict in Ukraine

Russia will achieve all the objectives of the special military operation.

"[We will] implement the tasks that lie before us. I am confident they will be achieved," the President said.

Ukraine is already thinking about how its leadership will have to "formalize" the situation with the future victory of the Russian side.

"They are just thinking about how to formalize it all," Putin said.

Russia already knows how the conflict around Ukraine will end, but will keep mum on the matter, while attaining its objectives and goals.

"We know how it will all end, but we will not make any public statements on the matter, while simply realizing and striving for the goals that we have set for ourselves, and realizing the tasks that we face," Putin said.

Situation in border regions

The situation in Kursk and other border regions remains difficult.

"Given that the situation in the border region remains difficult, including in the Kursk Region, there is, of course, a need for measures that would encourage people to remain in their native land, not leave, or return [to it]," Putin said.

A security zone is gradually being created in the territories adjacent to Russian border regions. "We will continue to act in this manner until the threat to our border regions is eliminated," the president said.

It’s the state’s duty to provide assistance to border residents.

"It is our duty, of course, to help people [in the border region]. This is obvious. And I hope that all the activities carried out in these areas are needed, and people feel it."

The Russian government will discuss the possibility of including border regions in the Integrated Territorial Development program.

"We must - I’m saying it again - create conditions so that people remain on their land, do not leave, and have the opportunity not only to recreate everything that was lost, but also to move forward and prosper."

On development of Donbass and Novorossiya

The regions of Donbass and Novorossiya must reach national standards by 2030.

"We all, federal, municipal, and regional authorities, must strive to achieve this goal, which sounds as follows: by 2030, all of our new historical regions must reach national standards," Putin said.

Assistance for residents of Dagestan

It is essential to survey flood-damaged areas in Russia’s republic of Dagestan as quickly as possible and make decisions on restoration.

"It is crucial to act fast when surveying the affected areas and inspecting households. To maintain momentum and make timely decisions on what and how much should be restored," Putin said.

Assistance is needed with housing restoration in Dagestan, even for those whose homes were built without proper documentation.

"Of course, I know that many buildings and homes were built without proper documentation. And with this in mind, we must do everything in the future to ensure that documentation is completed in a timely manner—in the required and complete manner. But people built them, and often they have nothing more than what was built—even in violation of regulatory documents. And we can't pretend that the republic, and Russia as a whole, has nothing to do with this and not help these people. We still need to help them," the \president said

Development of gas supply network

The development of the gas supply network in Russia should approach 85% by 2030. Today it stands at 70-75%.

The program to develop gas lines remains in demand and "is producing good results."

It is "constantly" being expanded and has already begun to expand to include social and cultural sites. Authorities are working to standardize equipment to reduce its cost.

"The government is working on it. But the program will undoubtedly continue," the president said.