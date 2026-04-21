Magyar to be elected Hungary’s new PM on May 9

BUDAPEST, April 21. /TASS/. Tisza party leader Peter Magyar will be elected Hungarian prime minister at the first meeting of the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral legislature, of the new convocation on May 9, Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok announced.

"I am convening the first meeting of the National Assembly at 10:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m. GMT) on May 9, 2026," the Hungarian head of state said in a post on Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Magyar’s Tisza Party won the April 12 parliamentary elections, securing 141 out of 199 seats in the parliament. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged defeat for his party, Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance.

Voter turnout reached 79.56%, a record high in Hungary’s history, as more than 5.988 million people cast their ballots.

Sulyok suggested that Magyar form a new government, and the Tisza leader has already announced the first round of his cabinet ministers. Orban and his Fidesz party are now a part of the opposition.