Systematically wrong decisions restrain European development — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Wrong from the system point of view and ideologized decisions are limiting the development of Europe, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Europe is held back by systematically wrong and ideologically driven decisions," he wrote on X.

"Reforms should include admitting and correcting numerous mistakes on migration, warmongering, energy, and economic policies," he added.