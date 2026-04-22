White House confirms cancellation of Vance’s visit to Islamabad — press pool

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. The White House has confirmed the cancellation of US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Pakistan, where he was expected to once again lead the US delegation in talks with Iran.

"In light of President [of US Donald] Trump’s Truth Social post confirming the United States is awaiting a unified proposal from the Iranians, the trip to Pakistan will not be happening today," according to the statement by a White House official quoted by the US Vice President’s press pool.

Trump announced earlier on the social network Truth Social his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was due to expire in the coming hours.