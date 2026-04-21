Germany to toughen measures against ships allegedly carrying Russian energy resources

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. The National Security Council of Germany made a decision to toughen measures against ships allegedly involved in transportation of Russian energy resources, Der Spiegel magazine reports, citing meeting attendees.

According to the news outlet, "the National Security Council decided to toughen measures of combating Russian ‘shadow fleet’ allegedly ‘carrying oil and gas in circumvention of sanctions." Der Spiegel did not indicate any specific measures. Nevertheless, such countries as Sweden and France already act more toughly, the magazine said.

The council also discussed in detail the situation in the Persian Gulf region and its implications for Germany.