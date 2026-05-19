Russia-led security bloc opposes reviving star-wars policy — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, May 19. /TASS/. Members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, a Russia-led security bloc) strongly oppose reviving a "Star Wars" policy, President of the CSTO Permanent Council and Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Viktor Vasilyev said.

"Placing weapons in outer space may open up a new era of security threats. Therefore, we stand against reviving what appears to be a long-forgotten 'Star Wars' policy," he told an international roundtable on the CSTO’s role in strengthening peace and stability held at an event organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

According to Vasilyev, the organization is currently working on a draft foreign ministers’ statement on preventing an arms race in outer space.