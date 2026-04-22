Iran participating in negotiations with US with "its finger on trigger" — Iranian diplomat

TUNIS, April 22. /TASS/. Iran is participating in the negotiation process with the United States "with its finger on the trigger" and is ready to defend its land and people by any means necessary, the Islamic Republic’s Ambassador to Tunisia Mir Masoud Hosseinian told TASS.

"Iran is participating in negotiations that we call ‘armed negotiations’ because we don’t trust the American side," he said. "We are participating in negotiations with our fingers on the trigger, ready to defend our land and our people by any means necessary. The Iranian leadership, the Iranian people and the Iranian armed forces are in a state of full readiness and prepared on the streets, squares, frontlines, missile ranges, and in all areas to confront the enemy," the diplomat noted.

"Iran has demonstrated a greater willingness than most countries to bear the consequences of this war, and it is now up to the international community to defend itself against this illegal war unleashed by the United States," he stressed.