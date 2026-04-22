United States’ pursuit to deter China will inevitably fail — Chinese embassy in US

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. Washington’s pursuit to deter China is not in the interests of either country and will inevitably fail, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told TASS when commenting on the US administration’s plans to allocate nearly $12 bln through the Pentagon in the 2027 fiscal year for an initiative to deter China.

"The fundamental principles that we follow in handling China-US relations are mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. The US’ pursuit of zero-sum games and attempts to deter China will surely fail and is also not in the interests of the two countries," he said.

"The Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations," the Chinese embassy’s spokesperson said. "China calls on the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and immediately stop the dangerous act of arming Taiwan. China will take resolute and strong measures to defend its national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity," he stressed.

The Pentagon openly acknowledges that the United States intends to pursue a course of action to deter China. According to the US Department of War’s documents for the published draft budget for fiscal year 2027, the executive branch is requesting $11.7 bln from the Congress for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative.