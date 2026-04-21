Oil, gold show mixed dynamics

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2026 climbed above $101 per barrel for the first time since April 13 of this year on London-based ICE, according to trading data.

Brent prices gained 2.58% to $101.02 per barrel. WTI futures with the settlement in June 2026 edged up by 2.83% to $92.21 per barrel.

Gold futures with the settlement in June plunged by 2.77% on Comex at the same time to $4,695.1 per ounce. Silver futures with delivery in May fell by 4.44% to $75.895 per ounce.