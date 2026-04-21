Americans planning to visit Russia to consult on Ukraine — NYT

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. US negotiators would like to visit Russia again to discuss resolving the Ukraine crisis, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

According to the newspaper, the Americans are still waiting for meaningful progress to justify a trip to Ukraine, as well as "make another visit to Russia."

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, last travelled to Russia in December. In January, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia expects Witkoff and Kushner to visit as soon as timeframes for contacts have been agreed.