MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky asserted that the European Union is changing the conditions for Ukraine's integration into the community.

"We are not asking to halve the required volume of reforms. We are asking not to set additional conditions. <...> We voted (for the legislative bills required by the EU - TASS) but saw no [negotiation] clusters. We voted but saw the €90 billion [loan] blocked," he said in an interview with Clash Report.

He added that Kiev is asking the EU to name the date of accession to the community and a precise list of conditions. According to him, Ukraine would not be satisfied with "membership lite."

Zelensky also complained that the allies are forcing Kiev to raise taxes during wartime, and Ukraine had to agree to this demand.

The negotiations on EU accession aim to synchronize all legislation of the candidate country with that of the European Union. They usually last more than 10 years, and there are no rigid frameworks for this process.

The European Commission proposed starting negotiations on Ukraine’s admission to the EU back in 2024, but these plans were thwarted due to Hungary’s position. Zelensky has repeatedly asserted that Kiev should do everything possible to be technically ready to join the European Union by 2027. In early March, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Ukraine would not be able to join the EU by 2027 under the existing procedure.