Iran says talks with US may resume if naval blockade lifted — envoy to UN

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. Iran said negotiations with the United States in Islamabad could resume if Washington lifts its naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said.

"The naval blockade of the United States is a violation of the ceasefire, and we told them that they should break this blockade. As soon as they break this blockade, I think the next round of the negotiations will take place in Islamabad," he was quoted as saying by the SNN TV channel.