Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the communities of Torskoye and Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,400 troops in all frontline areas over past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost more than 165 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 240 troops and two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, about 245 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles, including an American-made M113 armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 515 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, more than 160 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 75 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Atinskoye, Iskriskovshchina, Bunyakino, Belopolye and Bessalovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles, including an American-made M113 armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Podliman, Druzhelyubovka, Olgovka, Andreyevka, Kupyansk, Palamarevka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles, including an American-made M113 armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Fyodorovka, Verolyubovka, Konstantinovka, Ivanopolye, Pleshcheyevka, Grigorovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 245 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 515 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Razino, Novoolenovka, Novaya Poltavka, Dimitrov and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 515 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Temirovka and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 75 Ukrainian troops, an enemy artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolayevka, Antonovka and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 75 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in 149 areas over day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and deployment sites of enemy manpower and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure facilities of military airfields, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian seaborne drone in Black Sea

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne drone in the Black Sea over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an uncrewed boat in the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 169 Ukrainian UAVs, 8 JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 169 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight American-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 169 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,275 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,339 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 24,911 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,489 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.